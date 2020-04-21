Here’s what’s coming to Crave in May 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in May.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
May 1st
- Betty: season 1, episode 1 @11pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- The Goldfinch (HBO + Movies)
- Western Stars (HBO + Movies)
- Basketball County: In the Water @ 8pm ET
- Drunk History 6B
- Harry & Is Bucket Full of Dinosaurs: season 2
- The Good Doctor: season 3
- Cowboys and Aliens (Starz Programming)
- Don’t Think Twice (Starz Programming)
- Stuart Little (Starz Programming)
- Stuart Little 2 (Starz Programming)
- The Break-Up (Starz Programming)
- The Way, Way Back (Starz Programming)
May 2nd
- Hall Pass (Starz Programming)
May 3rd
- East of Eden
- Billions: season 5, episode 1 @9pm ET
May 4th
- Human Nature
May 5th
- Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind @9pm ET
May 7th
- Lady Vengeance (Starz Programming)
- Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance (Starz Programming)
- The Good, The Bad, The Weird (Starz Programming)
- Thirst (Starz Programming)
May 8th
- August Osage Country (Starz Programming)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story (Starz Programming)
- Parental Guidance (Starz Programming)
- Philomena (Starz Programming)
- Mighty Planes: seasons 1- 4
- Monster High Ghoul School
- Bulletproof 2: Rematch (HBO + Movies)
- Downtown Abbey Movie (HBO + Movies)
- Driven (HBO + Movies)
May 9th
- Beautiful Creatures (Starz Programming)
May 10th
- I Know This Much is True: season 1 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
May 12th
- Hollow in the Land (Starz Programming)
May 14th
- Restless River (HBO + Movies)
May 15th
- Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: season 1
- Peg & Cat: season 2
- Tom Henry: 66 Jokes (Crave Original)
- Fubar (Starz Programming)
- Fubar 2 (Starz Programming)
- Goon (Starz Programming)
- Reality Bites (Starz Programming)
- James vs His Future Self (HBO + Movies)
- Ready or Not (HBO + Movies)
- Shadow Trap (HBO + Movies)
- Unidentified Woman (HBO + Movies)
May 16th
- The Hangover 2 (Starz Programming)
May 17th
- Hightown: season 1, episode 1 (Starz Programming)
May 18th
- Big Daddy (Starz Programming)
- Click (Starz Programming)
- Endless Love (Starz Programming)
- Garfield Gets Real (Starz Programming)
- Garfield Pet Force (Starz Programming)
- Garfield’s Fun Fest (Starz Programming)
- Little Woman *Mini Series* (Starz Programming)
May 19th
- Into the Forest (Starz Programming)
May 20th
- Sunshine (Starz Programming)
May 21st
- Frankie (HBO + Movies)
May 22nd
- Come to Daddy (HBO + Movies)
- Cross: Rise of the Villains (HBO + Movies)
- Joker (HBO + Movies)
- Heavy Rescue 401: seasons 2-3
- Squish: season 1B
- Watts on the Grill: season 1
- Aquamarine (Starz Programming)
- Darjeeling Limited (Starz Programming)
- Letters to Juliet (Starz Programming)
- Moonrise Kingdom (Starz Programming)
- Sexy Beast (Starz Programming)
- Prime (Starz Programming)
May 25th
- Mary’s Kitchen Crush
May 28th
- All About Who You Know (HBO + Movies)
- Glass Houses (HBO + Movies)
May 29th
- Can You Keep a Secret (HBO + Movies)
- Parasite (HBO + Movies)
- Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son @9pm ET
- Zig & Sharko: season 1
- Mr. Peaboy & Sherman
- Ramy: season 2
May 30th
- Grudge Match (Starz Programming)
May 31st
- North by Northwest (Starz Programming)
- The Firm (Starz Programming)
