Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Microsoft to reveal Xbox Series X games on May 7
- Telus giving 15,000 data plans to Quebec students to help with distance learning
- Nearly 80 percent of Canadians to still use contactless payment post-pandemic: survey
- Trudeau says Canadians would be open to providing information to digitally track COVID-19
- IBM and city of Markham launch virtual assistant for COVID-19 questions
- RCMP looking to obtain social media mining tool to discover threats: report
- The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ in Canada on May 4
- Telus, Koodo give two months free wireless service to frontline health workers
- Foodora Canada plans to shut down on May 11, 2020
- Government holds first-ever virtual House of Commons session
- B.C. government pledges funding for faster internet in rural and remote communities
- City of Toronto providing access to free internet to vulnerable residents
- Bell’s Crave streaming service now supports 5.1 surround sound on select devices
- Telus launches ‘Broadband Push-to-Talk’ service for business, government customers
- Canadians more ‘skilled’ at video games than Americans: study
- Rogers Pro On-the-Go expands to Hamilton, Kitchener and Waterloo, Ontario
