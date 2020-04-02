The SyrupCast is back.
This week Patrick and Brad have returned after a brief break to talk about Apple’s surprise March announcements and, of course, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The pod starts off with a rundown off how MobileSyrup, Patrick and Brad have been handling work from home and social isolation measures, before quickly jumping into some of the hottest tech news on the site.
After that, the podcast jumps into a discussion regarding why Apple released the iPad Pro (2020) and how the latest iOS 13.4 update with mouse and trackpad support, is more important than the refreshed high-end iPad.
After talking about Apple’s iPad lineup, Brad and Pat set their sights on the MacBook Air (2020). Patrick has been using the new laptop for the last few days and has been enjoying his experience, but Brad thinks the entire MacBook lineup needs a visual refresh.
Then, after all the tech is cleared off the table, the pair jumps into Animal Crossing: New horizons and talks about how the game is exactly what many people need in their lives right now.
Comments