PREVIOUS
Business

Ontario government invests up to $12 million for online mental health support

The province is also investing $2.5 million to support virtual mental health initiatives for the OPP

Apr 2, 2020

4:08 PM EDT

0 comments

The Government of Ontario is improving access to online and virtual support for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is providing emergency funding of up to $12 million to immediately expand online mental health support and another $2.6 million to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support the Ontario Provincial Police.

The expanded services will help people who are experiencing anxiety, stress and other mental health challenges. The government notes that these resources will address the needs of youth and adults, along with supporting those working on the frontlines.

“This very difficult situation will impact different people in different ways, but I can assure everyone we will be there to support you and help you cope in every way we can. Clearly, protecting our health and well-being is everything, and that includes our mental health,” said Premier Doug Ford in a press release.

This investment builds on the federal government’s $7.5 million fund for the Kids Help Phone to hire more counsellors and trained volunteers to help support mental health initiatives for children.

Source: Government of Ontario 

Related Articles

News

Mar 25, 2020

12:40 PM EDT

Select Rogers, Bell, and Telus stores remain open in Ontario as government deems them ‘esse...

News

Apr 2, 2020

1:10 PM EDT

Time spent on social media increases by 70 percent in Canada amid COVID-19: report

News

Apr 2, 2020

2:45 PM EDT

Toronto-based Ritual lays off half of its employees due to COVID-19: report

Business

Mar 30, 2020

2:44 PM EDT

Ontario tech companies pen letter to Premier Ford to strengthen sector amid COVID-19

Comments