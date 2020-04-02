Ontario government invests up to $12 million for online mental health support

The Government of Ontario is improving access to online and virtual support for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province is providing emergency funding of up to $12 million to immediately expand online mental health support and another $2.6 million to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support the Ontario Provincial Police.
The expanded services will help people who are experiencing anxiety, stress and other mental health challenges. The government notes that these resources will address the needs of youth and adults, along with supporting those working on the frontlines.
“This very difficult situation will impact different people in different ways, but I can assure everyone we will be there to support you and help you cope in every way we can. Clearly, protecting our health and well-being is everything, and that includes our mental health,” said Premier Doug Ford in a press release.
This investment builds on the federal government’s $7.5 million fund for the Kids Help Phone to hire more counsellors and trained volunteers to help support mental health initiatives for children.
Source: Government of Ontario
