Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 update fixes a number of bugs

Google has released a new update for the Android 11 Developer Preview 2 build that it launched earlier in March.
According to Google, Android 11 Developer 2 is a minor update that fixes bugs discovered by developers.
General
-
- Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview.
- Fixed an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren’t all initialized yet.
- Fixed an issue where too many WindowTokens were created by SystemUI causing jankiness and dropped frames when navigating and scrolling apps.
Apps
- Fixed an issue where the Wear OS app could crash when trying to pair a Wear OS device.
- Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash after tapping the search bar in the app.
If you want to download the Android Developer Preview 2.1, you can flash the file here and find the OTA files here.
Source: Android Developers
Comments