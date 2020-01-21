Galaxy Buds+ renders surface showcasing three colour variants

While we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S20 series, we’re starting to learn more about the Galaxy Buds+, the successor to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.
Exclusive renders from 16-year-old Ishan Agarwal reveal the colours and the design of the Galaxy Buds+/Galaxy Buds 2.
Exclusive: Here are the full Galaxy Buds+/ Buds 2 official high quality renders! They will probably be 50% expensive more than Galaxy Buds (depending on your region). I don't know the specs yet but it should have bigger battery, more colours.
LINK: https://t.co/2CHw1YiLjM pic.twitter.com/S28f9qvilJ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 21, 2020
According to the rumour, the buds will be 50 percent more expensive than the previous models, though it’s unclear if this is a global increase across the board. If Agarwal is correct, the new earbuds will cost $300, which is a little pricey considering rumours indicate the upcoming earbuds lack noise cancelling.
The specs are still unknown, but Agarwal believes that they will feature a bigger battery and a new blue colour variant.
According to MySmartPrice, the biggest difference between the new ones and the previous model is the ‘L’ and ‘R’ buttons below the notification LED on the case. The Buds+ will be able to charge wirelessly and over a USB-C port.
The Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly launch alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series on February 11th.
Comments