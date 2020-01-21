PREVIOUS
News

Galaxy Buds+ renders surface showcasing three colour variants

The wireless earbuds' official reveal is just around the corner

Jan 21, 2020

4:45 PM EST

0 comments

Galaxy Buds

While we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S20 series, we’re starting to learn more about the Galaxy Buds+, the successor to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

Exclusive renders from 16-year-old Ishan Agarwal reveal the colours and the design of the Galaxy Buds+/Galaxy Buds 2.

According to the rumour, the buds will be 50 percent more expensive than the previous models, though it’s unclear if this is a global increase across the board. If Agarwal is correct, the new earbuds will cost $300, which is a little pricey considering rumours indicate the upcoming earbuds lack noise cancelling.

The specs are still unknown, but Agarwal believes that they will feature a bigger battery and a new blue colour variant.

According to MySmartPrice, the biggest difference between the new ones and the previous model is the ‘L’ and ‘R’ buttons below the notification LED on the case. The Buds+ will be able to charge wirelessly and over a USB-C port.

The Galaxy Buds+ will reportedly launch alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series on February 11th.  

Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), MySmartPrice

