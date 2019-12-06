Someone created an AR version of the Cybertruck

A developer named Pat Carver has created Tesla’s Cybertruck in augmented reality so you can take it for a spin and see what it looks like in real-ish life.
The app is only available on iOS and costs $2.79 in Canada. While we can’t say its as beautiful as the mashed potatoes version or the sleek Lego take on the new truck, this might be the most fun.
Yes, I built an AR version of the Cybertruck. Enjoy (or despise) the greatness in the comfort of your own driveway.
It’s a paid app but please forgive as I worked my butt off. https://t.co/1kD0C7FOTm @AfMusk @vincent13031925 @teslaownersSV @Model3Owners https://t.co/3zsPlSu2aH
— Pat Carver (@patcarver) December 3, 2019
The app includes remote driving, headlights that can turn off and on, a movable tailgate and a mini RC mode to drive it around like a tiny racecar.
The app’s website says that it will be coming to Google Play soon.
If you want to, you can download the app here.
