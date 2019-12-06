PREVIOUS|
Someone created an AR version of the Cybertruck

If you want to see what the truck will look like in your driveway this app is for you

Dec 6, 2019

8:07 AM EST

A developer named Pat Carver has created Tesla’s Cybertruck in augmented reality so you can take it for a spin and see what it looks like in real-ish life.

The app is only available on iOS and costs $2.79 in Canada. While we can’t say its as beautiful as the mashed potatoes version or the sleek Lego take on the new truck, this might be the most fun.

The app includes remote driving, headlights that can turn off and on, a movable tailgate and a mini RC mode to drive it around like a tiny racecar.

The app’s website says that it will be coming to Google Play soon.

If you want to, you can download the app here. 

