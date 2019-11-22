Tesla’s first electric truck is here and it costs roughly $50,000 in Canada

At long last Elon Musk and Tesla have revealed a very futuristic looking all-electric pickup truck, which is aptly named Cybertruck
The truck starts at roughly $50,000 in Canada and is slated to be available in either late 2021 or early 2022, depending on the spec you get. You can place a deposit down on the pickup, but in Canda, it’s going to cost you at least $150. You can grab your spot in the preorder line by visiting Tesla’s Cybertruck website.
Let’s unpack all the news from Tesla’s latest livestream
Just like the yet to be released Model Y, Tesla is rolling out the varying trims of the truck in stages. The single motor RWD and the dual-motor AWD trims are going to begin production in late 2021. The high-end tri-motor AWD version is going to start in late 2022.
The truck is also packing in a four-inch adaptive air suspension so it can maintain a level stance even when the back is packed full of gear. To show this off, Musk brought out the company’s newly announced SUV and drove it into the back. The truck adjusted itself to stay level, even with the added weight.
The air suspension also allows the truck to have a built-in air compressor.
Is this the look of the future?
Musk has been teasing a very Blade Runner-esque design for a long time now, but I don’t think anyone expected the truck to roll onto the stage looking exactly like it does.
Cybertruck features a matte grey stainless steel finish and sharp angles all over the place. Its headlights are even a single strip of lights along the nose of the vehicle.
Tesla’s website says the steel is made out of ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel, and that makes it much tougher than a traditional truck. To demonstrate this the truck’s designer, Franz von Holzhausen, came out and hit the side of the truck with a mallet and it didn’t leave a dent.
This super-strong exoskeleton should also help protect passengers in a crash. Speaking of passengers, it can seak six people.
On the inside, it’s got a massive 17-inch touchscreen and a non-traditional steering wheel that looks more like something out of a sports car than a truck.
I think the look of Rivian R1T is a more appealing electric truck, and that vehicle is supposed to come to market next yea so it may have the one up on Tesla.
How much will it cost you?
- Single Motor RWD – $39,000 USD (roughly, $50,980 CAD) – 402 km estimated range
- Dual Motor AWD – $49,900 USD (roughly, $64,052 CAD) – 482 km estimated range
- Tri Motor AWD – $69,900 USD (roughly, $90,196 CAD) – 804 km estimated range
The full self-driving add-on package in Canada costs $9,200.
The automaker has yet to release specific Canadian pricing and specs. These numbers are the American values converted to Canadian dollars and km. This means they could change slightly.
As always, MobileSyrup will update this post with Canadian information when it’s available.
How does it stack up against a traditional truck?
Musk took no time taking shots at other manufacturers at the event and especially making sure to emphasize that it’s built tough.
After showing off the steel siding, he had an employee drop a metal weight onto a sheet of glass, and it didn’t break. That said, when they threw the weight at the truck’s actual window, it did break.
After that, it did a tug of war contest with a Ford F-150 and it seemed to pull the gas-powered truck with no problems.
Musk wasn’t done there. He also showed a video of the truck racing against a Porshe 911 and it seemed to beat the vehicle in a drag race.
- Single Motor RWD – 7,500 lbs of towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds
- Dual Motor AWD – 10,000 lbs towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds
- Tri Motor AWD – 14,000 lbs of towing capacity – 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds
It’s also packing a few onboard power outlets so you can plug things in and even use power tools.
When the tailgate is down, users can also drag a ramp out of it to make it easy to drive smaller vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes into the truck’s bed.
Source: Tesla
