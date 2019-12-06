Two new shows debut today, here’s everything available on Apple TV+

It has been over a month that Apple TV+ has launched in Canada, so here’s everything you need to know about what is available and what’s coming to the video-streaming subscription service.
Right off the bat, The Banker, which was set to release in theatres on December 6th, has been postponed because of allegations about one of the film’s producers, 9to5Mac reported.
True-crime show Truth Be Told, which features Octavia Spencer, debuts today. There is one season containing 10 episodes. The show is about true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell who reopens a murder case after getting new evidence.
Also releasing today is Hala, the story of a teenager trying to balance their life living in a traditional Muslim household.
Other shows that are also available and have been out for a while including Servant, Dickinson, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, The Elephant Queen, Snoopy in Space, See, Oprah’s Book Club, Helpsters, and Ghost Writer.
More recently, Apple also indicated that it paid $25 million USD (about $32.9 million CAD) to acquire the rights to the documentary about singer Billie Eilish so it can be streamed on the platform. The movie is expected to release sometime in 2020.
In Canada, Apple TV+ is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
Source: 9to5Mac
