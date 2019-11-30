PSA: make sure to buy the Nintendo Switch model with improved battery this holiday

With its great portability feature and fantastic catalogue of games, the Nintendo Switch certainly makes for a wonderful Christmas gift.
However, if you are considering buying a Switch this holiday season, you might want to consider a few things.
Most notably, the revised base Switch model that was introduced in August sports improved battery life over its predecessor.
For comparison, Nintendo says the new model, “HAC-001 (-01),” boasts battery life between “4.5 to nine hours,” compared to the “2.5 to 6.5 hours” of the original “HAC-001” model. Alternatively, keep a look out for the new Switch’s mostly red packaging, as opposed to the original box’s largely grey background. See below for a comparison:
Top: original Switch, Bottom: new model
Otherwise, both Switch models function exactly the same and cost $399 CAD each.
In any case, this is worth keeping in mind, especially since some retailers or their employees may not point out the difference. You could run into a situation (particularly when ordering online) when a product listing uses an image of the new packaging but the model they’re actually selling is the older Switch.
For instance, Nintendo’s big Black Friday Switch promotion this year gives you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free with the purchase of a console — an $80 value. With most major retailers offering this deal, there may be some confusion in which model you’re getting.
Outside of these two models, the only other Switch model on the market is the Switch Lite. That one is easy to tell apart since it’s clearly marked as a different product due to its $259 price tag and lack of docking capabilities.
Happy hunting!
Via: Destructoid
Comments