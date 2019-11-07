Nintendo offering Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $399

Nintendo Canada’s top Black Friday deal this year is a bundle that includes the Switch and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $399 CAD, amounting to savings of $79.
The Japanese gaming giant is also offering Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $59, amounting to a savings of $20 on each title.
Finally, Nintendo is also discounting a set of Switch Joy-Con controllers to $79, slashing $20 off their regular price.
Nintendo says that these deals will be offered at “select retailers” starting on November 28th. It’s worth noting that there are some reports the Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is the same one the gaming giant offered last year.
yep, this year’s Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 holiday bundle is the old model, not the improved battery life model pic.twitter.com/bj89t6YkCP
— Wario64 (@Wario64) November 7, 2019
This means that the Switch model that’s part of the deal is the older version of the console and not the one that features improved battery life.
MobileSyrup will have more Black Friday deals in the coming days.
Comments