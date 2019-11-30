PREVIOUS|
MobileSyrup’s printable guide to basic Alexa commands

Don't give Alexa with out the instructions

The holidays are right around the corner and we have a hunch that lots of people are going to be receiving Alexa enabled devices as gifts.

There’s nothing worse than getting a smart home device and not knowing how to use it, so we decided to make a Google Doc that people can print out and give to their friends and family as a starter list. This list aims to help you, as well as your friends and family, get the most out of their new device.

The list of commands doesn’t dive super deep into all the random phrases, jokes and commands that Alexa is capable of reacting to, but instead teaches people how to control smart lights, call people, set alarms and a few other simple tasks.

If there’s something specific in the list that the person you’re gifting Alexa too might use, feel free to add to it.

You can check out the document here.

