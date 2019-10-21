OnePlus rolls out Android 10 open beta to OP6 and OP6T

OnePlus quickly rolled out the Android 10 open beta to the OnePlus 7 series, and will now dish it out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
For the update, users will need a minimum of 3GB of available storage space.
This is currently beta software and is not as stable as the current iteration of Android already on your device. OnePlus has added links to their thread to help users roll back their phones if they’re experiencing too many issues.
The update includes the following:
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)
You can get Android 10 with an over-the-air update or installing the beta package on OnePlus’ website.
Comments