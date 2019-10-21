Costco offering nearly 20 percent off iTunes gift cards in Canada

Costco has discounted its iTunes gift cards by almost 20 percent in Canada.
Overall, there are three iTunes cards being offered at a reduced price:
It’s important to note that this an online, members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. Further, Costco will send the gift card via digital code to your email.
With Apple TV+ set to launch on November 1st, these gift cards could be a good option to sign up for the video streaming service at a lower price.
An Apple TV+ subscription will cost $5.99/month, which works out to $71.88 for 12 months. Therefore, getting a discounted $100 gift card would cover you on that front for well over a year.
Alternatively, Disney+ launches in Canada on November 12th at a cost of $8.99/month or $89.99/year. The service is coming to iOS and Apple TV so these gift cards could also be used for that.
Costco’s iTunes gift card deal runs until October 27th.
Via: iPhone in Canada
