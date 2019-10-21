PREVIOUS|
News

Costco offering nearly 20 percent off iTunes gift cards in Canada

Might be a good way to save on an Apple TV+ or Disney+ subscription

Oct 21, 2019

3:25 PM EDT

0 comments

iTunes on macOS

Costco has discounted its iTunes gift cards by almost 20 percent in Canada.

Overall, there are three iTunes cards being offered at a reduced price:

It’s important to note that this an online, members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. Further, Costco will send the gift card via digital code to your email.

With Apple TV+ set to launch on November 1st, these gift cards could be a good option to sign up for the video streaming service at a lower price.

An Apple TV+ subscription will cost $5.99/month, which works out to $71.88 for 12 months. Therefore, getting a discounted $100 gift card would cover you on that front for well over a year.

Alternatively, Disney+ launches in Canada on November 12th at a cost of $8.99/month or $89.99/year. The service is coming to iOS and Apple TV so these gift cards could also be used for that.

Costco’s iTunes gift card deal runs until October 27th.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Apple is being sued for allegedly selling pirated music on iTunes

News

Jun 17, 2014

7:12 PM EDT

Google Play carrier billing now available to TELUS customers

News

Jul 25, 2019

8:22 AM EDT

Costco members can now access digital card in their iOS app

News

Jul 8, 2013

9:21 PM EDT

Google looking for someone to help run its Canadian Play Store gift card business

Comments