Google adds Pixel 2, Pixel 4 as Stadia-compatible phones

Google has revealed that both the Pixel 2 and the upcoming Pixel 4 will support its upcoming Stadia game streaming service.
The Mountain View, California-based tech giant had previously only said that the Pixel 3 and 3a would be supported initially.
Google confirmed this new compatibility in an update to its Stadia support page. Google has also said that support for additional devices will be added post-launch, so it’s likely that other Android phones will be included over time.
This isn’t the only Stadia news to come out this week.
During its October 14th Pixel 4 keynote, Google confirmed that Stadia will launch in Canada on November 19th. After the event, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh went on The Vergecast to discuss the tech giant’s upcoming product suite. When asked how Stadia would work on Pixel phones, Osterloh confirmed that a Wi-Fi connection would be needed.
Therefore, Pixel owners won’t be able to use their cellular data to stream games. It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s rival game streaming service, Project xCloud, will support both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.
Additionally, an official Google video from earlier this week revealed that connecting a Chromecast Ultra to a TV will be the only way to use the Stadia controller wirelessly at launch. Wireless support for other devices will presumably come at a later date, although Google hasn’t said when that might happen.
When Stadia launches next month, the only way to play it will be through the $169 CAD Founder’s Edition. Available exclusively through the Google Store, the Founder’s Edition includes three months of the 4K-supported Stadia Pro subscription, a Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra and more.
Via: Android Police
