News
PREVIOUS|

Canada isn’t one of Project xCloud’s debut public trial markets

Sep 24, 2019

6:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Project xCloud

Microsoft has revealed that its first wave of public Project xCloud trials will not be held in Canada.

During an Inside Xbox stream, the tech giant confirmed that the game streaming service will first be tested publically in the U.S., U.K. and Korea.

At first, Microsoft says it is only testing the service on Android, but it will eventually expand to iOS as well. Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves will be the games featured in the trial to start, with more being added over time.

The trials will begin sometime in October, with a sign-up page having now gone live. People can take part at no cost, although an Android phone or tablet and Xbox One controller will be required to play.

In a response to MobileSyrup, Microsoft said it will later roll out xCloud trials to other countries, although it has nothing to announce regarding specific Canadian availability at this time.

Related Articles

News

Sep 23, 2019

11:53 AM EDT

Sony says PlayStation 5 will have major power-saving feature

News

May 24, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

Microsoft says Project xCloud can stream at least 3,500 Xbox games

News

Sep 23, 2019

9:51 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [September 23 – September 29]

News

Jul 5, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Microsoft still reportedly working on low-cost, streaming-only Xbox

Comments