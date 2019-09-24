Canada isn’t one of Project xCloud’s debut public trial markets

Microsoft has revealed that its first wave of public Project xCloud trials will not be held in Canada.
During an Inside Xbox stream, the tech giant confirmed that the game streaming service will first be tested publically in the U.S., U.K. and Korea.
At first, Microsoft says it is only testing the service on Android, but it will eventually expand to iOS as well. Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves will be the games featured in the trial to start, with more being added over time.
The trials will begin sometime in October, with a sign-up page having now gone live. People can take part at no cost, although an Android phone or tablet and Xbox One controller will be required to play.
In a response to MobileSyrup, Microsoft said it will later roll out xCloud trials to other countries, although it has nothing to announce regarding specific Canadian availability at this time.
Comments