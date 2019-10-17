News
Nintendo Switch surpasses 15 million units sold in North America

It's unclear how many units were sold in Canada

Oct 17, 2019

6:18 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has revealed that it has sold more than 15 million Switch units in North America since the console-handheld hybrid launched in March 2017.

This figure includes both the standard Switch model and the dock-less Lite version that launched last month.

Further, the company says North American Switch sales rose by 20 percent last month compared to September 2018.

Nintendo doesn’t break down North American sales by country, so it’s unclear exactly how many units have been sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

However, nearly 13 million of these units have been sold in the U.S., according to Niko Partners game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

This would put the combined Canadian and Mexican sales of the Switch at around two million, assuming Ahmad’s figures are accurate.

Ahmad also noted that this puts Switch’s North American sales in less than three years ahead of the Wii U’s worldwide lifetime sales of 13.56 million.

Beyond the hardware figures, Nintendo also revealed that fourteen Switch games have sold more than one million units. Moreover, four of them have exceeded six million copies sold: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

For the rest of the year, Nintendo is looking towards the launch of several marquee Switch exclusives, including Ring Fit Adventure, the Vancouver-made Luigi’s Mansion 3Pokémon Sword and Shield and more.

Source: Nintendo

