Google Store launches rewards program for Google One users in Canada

Google has launched a rewards program for its Google One cloud storage platform that lets subscribers earn Google Store credit in Canada.
Now, Google One members on select plans who buy a Google device or accessory from the Google Store can earn up to 10 percent back in Google Store credit.
Specifically, Google One members with 200 GB ($39.99 CAD/year) plans will receive three percent back in Google Store credit. Meanwhile, Google One members with 2 TB ($139.99/year), 10 TB ($139.99/month), 20 TB ($279.99/year) or 30 TB ($419.99/month) plans will get 10 percent back in Google Store credit.
The caveat is you need to make sure you’re signed into the Google Store with the same account that you use for Google One. If that’s in order, credit will be automatically calculated and issued 30 days after your purchase ships, says Google
Beyond the rewards program, Google is also offering perks for Pixel 4 owners when the upcoming flagship launches on October 24th.
To start, Pixel 4 owners will be able to try Google One’s 100 GB tier for free for three months. This will also include Pro Sessions, which lets users schedule online Hangouts sessions with a Google expert to receive real-time support with their Pixel 4s.
This is the breakdown of benefits for Pixel 4 owners:
- 100 GB ($27.99/month) plan — Pixel 4 Pro Sessions
- 200 GB ($39.99 CAD/year) plan — Pixel 4 Pro Sessions plus three percent back on Google Store purchases
- 2 TB ($139.99/year) plan — Pixel 4 Pro Sessions plus 10 percent back on Google Store purchases
Source: Google
