Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 22 — 28]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
The Boys (Prime Original)
In a world where superhumans abuse their powers to become rich and famous, a vigilante group known as The Boys must step up to expose their corruption.
The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name and was developed by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and Vancouver funnymen Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad). Rogen and Golberg aren’t The Boys‘ only Canadian connection, though; the series is also shot in Toronto.
The Boys stars Karl Urban (Star Trek), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Laz Alonso (Avatar), Tomer Kapon (One Week and a Day) and Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad).
Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 26th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (about one hour each)
Stream The Boys here.
Crave
Juno
Crave is now streaming the Oscar-winning coming-of-age film Juno, which focuses on teenager as she deals struggles with an unplanned pregnancy.
Notably, the movie has several Canadian stars, most notably lead Ellen Page from Halifax, co-star Michael Cera from Brampton, Ontario and supporting cast member Valerie Tran from Vancouver. Further, director Jason Reitman hails from Montreal and the film was shot in Vancouver.
Original theatrical release date: December 5th, 2007
Crave release date: July 26th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Stream Juno here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.
Share (HBO Original)
Share follows a high-schooler that must investigate a disturbing video that was leaked from a night she doesn’t remember.
Share is Euphoria director Pippa Bianco’s feature-length debut and stars Rhianne Barreto (Hanna), Charlie Plummer (Boardwalk Empire), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) and J.C. Mackenzie (The Aviator).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: July 27th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Stream Share here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Veronica Mars (Season 4)
Normally, we don’t include content that was added from the previous week. However, Veronica Mars‘ anticipated fourth season was released last weekend as part of a surprise Comic-Con announcement, instead of its previously scheduled July 26th date. Therefore, consider it’s inclusion here as an ‘in case you missed it.’
In the series fourth season, private detective Veronica Mars teams up with allies new and old to find out who’s behind a series of bombings in Spring Break.
The series was created by Rob Thomas (iZombie) and stars Kristen Bell (Frozen), Percy Daggs III (NYPD Blue), Jason Dohring (The Originals) and Enrico Colantoni (Person of Interest).
Hulu/Crave release date: July 19th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 44 minutes each)
It’s worth noting that the first three seasons were added to Crave last month, so now the entire series (minus the movie) is available on the service. Stream all four seasons of Veronica Mars here.
Widows
Last year’s critically-acclaimed Widows tells the story of four Chicago women who must pull off a heist that their husbands were planning in order to pay a debt to a mob boss.
The film was directed and co-written by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and features an ensemble cast that includes Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furios franchise), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List).
Original theatrical release date: November 16th, 2018
Crave release date: July 26th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Stream Widows here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Netflix
Another Life (Netflix Original)
Another Life is a sci-fi drama that follows an astronaut and space crew that investigates the origins of an alien artifact that mysteriously appeared on Earth.
The Vancouver-shot series was created by Brantford, Ontario’s Aaron Martin (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and stars Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Nanaimo, B.C.’s Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who), Blu Hunt (The Originals), Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) and Vancouver Island’s Barbara Williams (Oh, What a Night).
Netflix Canada premiere date: July 25th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (44 to 61 minutes each)
Stream Another Life here.
The Great Hack (Netflix Original)
This documentary takes a look at the now-infamous Cambridge Analytica and how it harvests and uses customer data. Specifically, the film examines Cambridge Analytica leading up to and following its privacy scandal with Facebook, which saw the collection of data from millions of Facebook users without their consent.
The Great Hack was directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (The Square) and features interviews with security experts, journalists and former employees of Cambridge Analytica.
Netflix Canada premiere date: July 24th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes
Stream The Great Hack here.
Orange is the New Black Season 7 (Netflix Original)
In the seventh and final season of Netflix’s smash hit series Orange is the New Black, Piper Chapman adjusts to life after being released from prison as some of the Litchfield Penitentiary gang gets moved to immigration detention centres.
The series is based on Piper Kerman’s 2010 memoir, Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, and was created by Jenji Kohan (Weeds). The series stars Taylor Schilling (Dark Matter), Laura Prepon (That ’70s Show), Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) and Uzo Aduba (Venice).
Netflix Canada premiere date: July 26th, 2019
Runtime: 13 episodes (52 to 93 minutes each)
Stream Orange is the New Black here.
What are you planning to stream this week? Let us know in the comments.
