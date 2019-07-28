Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Freedom’s ‘Absolute Zero’ promo gives you a free phone with a Big Gig Unlimited plan
- Rogers increases Infinite plan throttle speeds from 256Kbps to 512Kbps
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2019
- Bell offers SmartPay device financing option
- Apple Watch Series 4 ECG app now available in Canada
- Google Canada once again slashes Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $250
- Huawei Canada working to bring broadband to more than 70 remote Canadian communities
- Sonos + Ikea Symfonisk Review: Speakers first, home decor second
- Ottawa partners with Telesat to bring high-speed internet to remote Canadian regions
- Rogers’ CEO says 365,000 subscribers on Infinite plans, device financing in line with CRTC
- Ontario government announces Up to Speed plan to improve broadband, cell phone services
- Petition seeks fines for Ontarians who call 9-1-1 to complain about Amber Alerts
- SSi Micro partners with Rogers to offer roaming services for customers
- Rogers adds 77,000 postpaid subscribers, maintains churn rate in Q2 2019
- Conservative Party sends texts as part of voter reach out campaign
