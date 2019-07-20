‘Veronica Mars’ revival launches on Crave a week early

In a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, Veronica Mars series star and executive producer Kristen Bell revealed the show’s revival would be available a week early.
That means all eight episodes of the show are now available on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the U.S., instead of the original release date of Friday, July 26th.
For those unfamiliar with Veronica Mars, the revival follows the story of the titular private eye, played by Kristen Bell. Mars takes on a case in her home town of Neptune after someone murders several spring breakers visiting the town.
The show’s revival continues the story of the first three seasons — which are also available for streaming on Crave — as well as the movie that came out in 2014.
Along with Kristen Bell, the revival boasts several new cast members, including J.K. Simmons, Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Clifton Collins Jr. and Izabela Vidovic. Further, Ken Marino, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra and Max Greenfield will reprise their roles in the series.
If you’re a fan of Veronica Mars and don’t have Crave, you can learn more about the streaming service and sign up for it here.
