Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 24 — 30]

Amazon Prime Video

Crave

The Loudest Voice

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s The Loudest Voice in the Room, Starz’s new drama miniseries looks at the major role that Fox News founder Roger Ailes played in U.S. politics, as well as the sexual harassment allegations that ended his career.

Russell Crowe (Gladiator) stars as Ailes, while Naomi Watts (The Impossible), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Sienna Miller (The Girl) co-star.

Starz premiere date: June 30th, 2019

Crave release date: June 30th, 2019

Runtime: Five episodes, releasing once every Sunday (runtime TBA)

Stream The Loudest Voice here. Note that a $15.98 CAD/month Crave Starz subscription is required.

The Rook

Starz’s second new series this week is based on Daniel O’Malley’s 2012 novel of the same and follows Myfanwy Thomas, a British secret service agent with supernatural abilities that wakes up in London surrounded by dead bodies.

The Rook stars Emma Greenwell (The Path), Paula Patton (Hitch), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom). It’s also worth noting that Ottawa, Ontario-born director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is helming the series’ pilot.

Starz premiere date: June 30th, 2019

Crave release date: June 30th, 2019

Runtime: Eight episodes (runtime TBA)

Stream The Rook here. Note that a $15.98/month Crave Starz subscription is required.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales as he becomes a superhero and fights to save New York alongside wildly different versions of Spider-Man from across the multi-verse.

Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Perschietti (The Little Prince), Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) and Rodney Rothman (22 Jump Street) and features the voices of Shameik Moore (Dope), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas).

It’s worth noting that the majority of the film’s 180-person animation team was based in Vancouver.

Theatrical release date: December 14th, 2018

Crave release date: June 28th, 2019

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)

The first three seasons of teen noir mystery drama Veronica Mars are now available to stream on Crave, just ahead of the series’ fourth season hitting the service next month.

The series follows Veronica Mars, a student and talented private investigator who solves cases under the tutelage of her detective father.

The series was created by Rob Thomas (iZombie) and stars Kristen Bell (Frozen), Percy Daggs III (NYPD Blue), Teddy Dunn (Jumper) and Jason Dohring (The Originals).

Original broadcast run: 2004 to 2007

Crave release date: June 28th, 2019

Runtime: 64 episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Stream all three seasons of Veronica Mars here.

Years and Years

A joint production between BBC and HBO, Years and Years tells the story of an outspoken celebrity businesswoman-turned-political figure whose controversial opinions divide the people of London.

Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who) created the series, which stars Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), Russell Tovey (Being Human) and Jessica Hynes (Twenty Twelve).

Crave/HBO Canada release date: June 24th, 2019

Runtime: Six episodes (around an hour each)

Stream Years and Years here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Netflix

Anne with an E: Season 2

Anne with an E is CBC’s take on the classic Anne of Green Gables story and follows the titular heroine as she learns to navigate her new life on Prince Edward Island.

The series occasionally films on location in P.E.I., although most scenes are shot in Toronto, Hamilton, Pickering and other Ontario cities.

Created by Vancouver’s Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), Anne with an E stars Irish-born Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty (Morgan), Geraldine James (The Merchant of Venice), Richmond Hill, Ontario’s R.H. Thompson (Road to Avonlea) and Lucas Jade Zumann (Sinister 2).

Original broadcast run: July 2018

Netflix Canada release date: June 30th, 2019

Runtime: 10 episodes (44 minutes each)

Stream both seasons of Anne with an E here.

Exhibit A

EXHIBIT A is here! If you want to know how easily junk science can put an innocent person behind bars, head over to @netflix and watch our four episodes. I'm honored to have worked on the show. https://t.co/md2uw4tpV1 pic.twitter.com/JRU0Pe9te4 — Ian Frisch (@IanFrisch) June 28, 2019

Exhibit A is a true crime series shows that takes a look at how innocent people have been wrongfully convicted due to spotty forensic techniques and tools such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA.

Director Kelly Loudenberg (The Confession Tapes) created the series.

Netflix Canada release date: June 28th, 2019

Runtime: Four episodes (29 to 41 minutes each)

Stream Exhibit A here.

Glee (entire series)

All six seasons of Fox’s popular American musical comedy-drama series are now streaming on Netflix. Glee focuses on a high school musical group’s rise to glory while examining social issues like sexuality and race.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan (Scream Queens) and stars Matthew Morrison (Finding Neverland), Lea Michele (Scream Queens), Dianna Agron (Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Two and a Half Men) and late Calgary-born actor Cory Monteith.

Original broadcast run: 2009 to 2015

Netflix Canada release date: June 30th, 2019

Runtime: 121 episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Stream all six seasons of Glee here.

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Comedian Mike Epps’ latest standup special tackles sexual misconduct, special education, aging body parts and more.

Netflix Canada release date: June 25th, 2019

Runtime: 1 hour, 3 minutes

Stream Mike Epps: Only One Mike here.

