Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Waze now shows how much you have to pay at Canadian toll roads
- Richmond Hill, Ontario to accept Bitcoin as payment for property taxes
- TekSavvy TV now available across Ontario
- Federal Government invests $9.4 million to help students learn to code
- Distracted driving causes 25 percent of Canada’s road fatalities: report
- Telus launches Canada-U.S. variants of its Peace of Mind, Simple Share plans
- Canadians will soon be able order Starbucks with Uber Eats
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL rumoured to feature 6GB of RAM
- Apple applies for Apple Card trademark in Canada
- Huawei bringing Amber Sunrise P30 Pro to Canada
- Rogers to start showing countries you roam in on your monthly bill
- Toronto Pearson Airport now offers mobile assistant for the visually-impaired and blind
- Rogers partners with Communitech to build 5G hub in Waterloo Region
- New Nintendo Switch model coming in mid-August with bigger battery
- Fredericton Transit brings free Wi-Fi, on-board cameras to select buses
