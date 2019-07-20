Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 15 — 21]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Apollo 11
Director Todd Douglas Miller (Dinosaur 13)’s second documentary focuses on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that first landed humans on the moon. Notably, Apollo 11 does not feature narration, interviews or modern recreations and is instead made up entirely of archival footage.
Theatrical release date: March 1st, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 20th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Crave
First Man
Keeping up with the Apollo 11 theme this week is the Crave debut of First Man, the biographical drama following NASA test pilot Neil Armstrong in the lead-up to the famous moon landing.
The movie was directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and stars London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling (The Notebook), Claire Foy (The Crown), Jason Clarke (Brotherhood) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights).
Theatrical release date: October 12th, 2018
Crave release date: July 19th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes
The Hilarious House of Frightenstein
The Hilarious House of Frightenstein is a quirky kids sketch comedy series produced by Hamilton, Ontario-based CHCH-TV.
The series stars Toronto-born actor Billy Van (The Ray Stevens Show), Guy Big (The Tommy Hunter Show) from Ebenezer, Saskatchewan, Vincent Price (House on Haunted Hill) and Julius Sumner Miller (Why Is It So?).
Original broadcast run: 1971
Crave release date: July 19th, 2019
Runtime: 130 episodes (around 48 minutes each)
Radio Silence
From Montreal-based Incendo Productions comes Radio Silence, a thriller about a relationship therapist who receives harassing calls from a woman she heard commit suicide while on the air.
Quebec City filmmaker Phillipe Gagnon (The Good Sister) directed the film, which stars Georgina Haig (Fringe), Miramichi, New Brunswick-born John Ralston (Life With Derek) and Toronto’s Carrie-Lynn Neales (Seed City).
Original broadcast date: April 12th, 2019
Crave release date: July 16th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
From Earth to the Moon
The third bit of Apollo-related programming this week, From Earth to the Moon, is a docudrama miniseries that tracks the space program from its early days to the historic landing and more.
The series was co-written, co-directed and executive produced by Tom Hanks (Forest Gump) and features an ensemble cast that includes Mark Rolston (Aliens), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Adam Baldwin (Firefly).
Original broadcast run: April 1998
Crave release date: July 20th, 2019
Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)
Netflix
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019 Freshly Brewed
Jerry Seinfeld’s web series talk show returns for an 11th season, which, as the title suggests, sees the Seinfeld star driving around town and grabbing coffee with notable comedians. Some of his guests this time around include Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad), Hamilton, Ontario-born Martin Short (SCTV), Ricky Gervais (The Office) and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained).
Netflix Canada release date: July 19th, 2019
Runtime: 11 episodes (around 20 minutes each)
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein is, interestingly enough, a mockumentary in which Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a fictionalized version of himself who examines the history of his legendary acting family.
The special was directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Portlandia) and stars Kate Berlant (Sorry To Bother You), Bridey Elliott (Silicon Valley) and Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2).
Netflix Canada release date: July 16th, 2019
Runtime: 32 minutes
Queer Eye (Season 4)
The fourth season of feel-good reality series Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix and once again follows the Fab Five as they dish out emotionally-charged makeovers.
The series stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.
Netflix Canada release date: July 19th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 47 minutes each)
Suits (Season 8)
Suits follows a college dropout who manages to get a highly coveted law associate job despite having no legal credentials. Catch up on the eighth season before the ninth and final season debuts this fall.
The series was created by Aaron Korsh (Everybody Loves Raymond) and stars Gabriel Macht (The Spirit), Toronto-born Patrick J. Adams (Friday Night Lights), Amanda Schull (Pretty Little Liars) and Katherine Heigl (Knocked Up).
It’s worth noting that the show films in Toronto.
Original broadcast run: July 2018 to January 2019
Netflix Canada release date: July 18th, 2019
Runtime: 16 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Are you interested in this week’s Apollo 11 streaming content trio, or is there something else you’re looking to check out? Let us know in the comments!
