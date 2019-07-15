Waze now shows how much you have to pay at Canadian toll roads

Waze is adding a nifty new feature to help give Canadian drivers financial peace of mind the next time they embark on a trip.
Starting today, Waze users in Canada and the U.S. will see estimated toll prices when a route they’re about to take involves driving through a toll gate. The estimate is located on the main data panel, alongside the route ETA and traffic conditions, making it easy to spot.
In a statement to Engadget, the Google-owned company said it built the feature with the help of a dedicated team of volunteer editors, who helped collect toll data in their respective locales.
“With more than 5,000 miles of toll roads across the continental US, this feature will be priceless for Waze’s massive community of users,” a spokesperson for the company said.
Source: Waze Via: Engadget
