TekSavvy TV now available across Ontario

After expanding to the Greater Toronto Area in April, TekSavvy TV is now available across Ontario, the telecom services provider has announced.
TekSavvy TV offers access to more than 115 HD channels featuring sports, movies, TV shows and more, as well as video-on-demand content from select TV channels.
To sign up for the service, visit the company’s MyAccount portal. The basic subscription starts at $20 per month, with additional channel bundles costing between $6 and $20. A TekSavvy residential internet connection with a minimum download speed of 15Mbps is required to sign up for TekSavvy TV.
“We’re excited to roll out TekSavvy TV to the rest of the province,” said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy and president of Hastings Cable Vision.
TekSavvy first launched TekSavvy TV in Chatham-Kent and Ottawa in February.
Source: TekSavvy
