Renders of Microsoft Outlook’s upcoming dark mode for Android app leak

Last year, Microsoft announced plans to bring a dark mode to the mobile version of its email app, Outlook, and it looks that may happen soon.
While that announcement came alongside the redesign of the iOS Outlook app, it hasn’t received dark mode yet, nor has the Android version. However, we may be close to an official release, as renders of the app’s dark mode have surfaced.
According to Windows Central, these official renders show the Android app’s dark mode. Plus, the renders clearly show how mail, calendar and search would look with the new theme applied.
Windows Central says the renders are legitimate, and that the Android dark mode looks similar to the proposed iOS dark mode as well. Additionally, users will reportedly be able to turn on dark mode with a ‘quick access’ button in the hamburger menu.
Alternatively, there will be a new section in the app’s settings called ‘Theme.’ In this section, Android users will be able to set dark mode to turn on automatically when the battery is low or turn it on manually.
Android and iOS will reportedly be the last platforms to receive dark mode in Outlook, as the web version, as well as Outlook on Windows and Mac, offer dark themes.
Presumably, Microsoft will also build support for the system-wide dark modes that both Google and Apple are adding into their respective operating systems. Android Q and iOS 13 will both offer dark modes and APIs that will allow developers to synchronize their apps’ themes with the system theme.
It may be a little while longer before we see dark mode in Outlook on Android and iOS, but it shouldn’t be too much longer now. Likely, the release will coincide with the availability of dark mode in upcoming software updates for both mobile platforms.
Source: Windows Central
