TekSavvy announces new IPTV service in Chatham-Kent, Ontario

TekSavvy TV will expand to more areas in the coming months

Feb 1, 2019

11:01 AM EST

TekSavvy and affiliate company Hastings Cable Vision announced a new IPTV service, TekSavvy TV, that is launching in Chatham-Kent, Ontario.

The company says the service will offer subscribers access to over 100 HD channels of sports, movies, series and kids programming. TekSavvy TV will also offer video-on-demand content from select channels.

Currently, the IPTV platform is available as an app for Apple and Android TV, as well as Amazon Fire Stick.

TekSavvy TV guide

The price starts at $20.00 per month. Users can add additional channel packages with options like live sports, premium series and blockbuster movies that can cost an additional $6.00 to $20.00 per month.

TekSavvy’s CEO and president of Hastings Cable Vision Marc Gaudrault said in a press release that the IPTV service is still in its early days. “[We] will be improving it, adding more devices, more features, and more channels, and rolling out to more areas in the coming months,” said Gaudrault.

To sign-up for TekSavvy TV, you must have a TekSavvy residential internet subscription with a minimum download speed of 15Mbps.

Customers who wish to sign-up with TekSavvy TV can do so through the MyAccount portal on the TekSavvy website here.

Source: TekSavvy

