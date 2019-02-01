TekSavvy announces new IPTV service in Chatham-Kent, Ontario

TekSavvy and affiliate company Hastings Cable Vision announced a new IPTV service, TekSavvy TV, that is launching in Chatham-Kent, Ontario.
The company says the service will offer subscribers access to over 100 HD channels of sports, movies, series and kids programming. TekSavvy TV will also offer video-on-demand content from select channels.
Currently, the IPTV platform is available as an app for Apple and Android TV, as well as Amazon Fire Stick.
The price starts at $20.00 per month. Users can add additional channel packages with options like live sports, premium series and blockbuster movies that can cost an additional $6.00 to $20.00 per month.
TekSavvy’s CEO and president of Hastings Cable Vision Marc Gaudrault said in a press release that the IPTV service is still in its early days. “[We] will be improving it, adding more devices, more features, and more channels, and rolling out to more areas in the coming months,” said Gaudrault.
To sign-up for TekSavvy TV, you must have a TekSavvy residential internet subscription with a minimum download speed of 15Mbps.
Customers who wish to sign-up with TekSavvy TV can do so through the MyAccount portal on the TekSavvy website here.
Source: TekSavvy
