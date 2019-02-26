News
TekSavvy expands IPTV service to Ottawa, Ontario

You can sign up through the MyAccount portal and watch with your Apple or Android TV

Feb 26, 2019

10:49 AM EST

TekSavvy

Nearly a month after launching its new IPTV service in Chatham-Kent, TekSavvy is expanding the service to Ottawa, Ontario.

TekSavvy and affiliate company Hastings Cable Vision new service, called TekSavvy TV, offers customers over 100 HD channels including sports, movies, series and kids programming. Additionally, TekSavvy TV offers video-on-demand content from select TV channels.

“On the heels of our successful launch in our home town of Chatham, we’re excited to bring a simple and high-quality TV experience to our customers in Ottawa,” said Marc Gaudrault, CEO of TekSavvy and president of Hastings Cable Vision.

Customers in Ottawa who wish to sign up for TekSavvy TV can do so online through TekSavvy’s ‘MyAccount‘ portal. The basic package starts at $20.00 per month, and customers can add additional theme packs ranging in price from $6.00 to $20.00 per month. These extra packages include channels with more live sports, premium series and blockbuster movies.

TekSavvy TV is available as an app for Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire Stick. Further, customers must have a TekSavvy residential internet subscription with a minimum download speed of 15Mbps.

TekSavvy will add more devices, feature and channels, as well as roll TekSavvy TV out to more areas in the coming months.

Source: TekSavvy

Comments