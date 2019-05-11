Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [May 6 — 12]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Sneaky Pete (Season 3) [Prime Original]
Sneaky Pete, the acclaimed drama from London, Ontario-born David Shore (House) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) is back on Amazon Prime Video for its third season. This time around, Marius finds himself lured into a normal family life, despite the fact that “normal” isn’t something one normally considers as a con-man.
Sneaky Pete stars Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar), Marin Ireland (Reasons to be Pretty), Shane McRae (Chicago Fire) and Libe Barer (Colony).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (37 to 50 minutes each)
Stream all three seasons of Sneaky Pete here.
Crave
The Abyss
Oscar-winning Canadian director James Cameron’s third film, The Abyss, is now streaming on Crave. The film follows a diver who embarks on a rescue million 25,000 feet below the ocean’s surface, where he encounters a dangerous mysterious force.
It’s worth noting that Cameron (who hails from Kapuskasing, Ontario) enlisted the help of Vancouver-based commercial diving company Can-Dive Services Ltd. to create diving systems and technology that were used in the film.
The Abyss stars Ed Harris (Apollo 13), Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (West Side Story) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator).
Theatrical release date: April 9th, 1989
Crave release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Steam The Abyss here. (requires Crave + Starz subscription, which costs $15.98 CAD/month)
Battle Royale
Crave is now streaming Battle Royale, the classic Japanese film about high schoolers being forced to fight to the death by the government. While controversial, Battle Royale proved to be very influential and paved the way for many ‘battle royale’ films and video games focused on characters fighting to the death, including The Hunger Games and Fortnite.
Battle Royale was directed by Kinji Fukasaku (his final film before he died) and stars Tatsuya Fujiwara (Death Note), Aki Maeda (Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack), Takeshi Katano (Violent Cop) and Chiaki Kuriyama (Kill Bill, Volume 1).
Original theatrical release date: December 16th, 2000
Crave release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes
Stream Battle Royale here. (requires Crave + Starz subscription, which costs $15.98 CAD/month)
Chernobyl
HBO’s latest miniseries tells a fictionalized account of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster that occurred in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in April 1986. The first episode is now available, with new episodes streaming every Monday at 6pm PT/9pm ET.
The series was created and written by Craig Mazin (The Hangover franchise) and stars Jared Harris (The Expanse), Stellan Skarsgård (The Avengers) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves).
HBO release date: May 6th, 2019
Crave release date: May 6th, 2019
Runtime: 59 minutes (episode one, subsequent episodes will presumably be of a similar length)
Stream Chernobyl here (It requires Crave + Movies + HBO subscription, which costs $19.98/month).
Netflix
The Society [Netflix Original]
The Society, Netflix’s new mystery teen drama series, follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a version of their hometown where their parents are absent.
The series was created by Christopher Keyser (Party of Five) and stars Kathryn Newton (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Sean Berdy (The Sandlot 2) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny)
Netflix Canada release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (49 minutes to 61 minutes each)
Stream The Society here.
Wine Country [Netflix Original]
Wine Country is a comedy film that reunites Saturday Night Live alums Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey. The film, which marks Poehler’s directorial debut, follows a group of middle-aged women who go on a wine-tasting tour in California.
Netflix Canada release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Stream Wine Country here.
YouTube
God of War – Raising Kratos: Full-Length Feature
Sony has released a full-length documentary focused on the development of one of the most acclaimed games of this generation — 2018 multi-Game of the Year award winner God of War.
Raising Kratos gives a rare, candid look at video game development from the perspective of developer Sony Santa Monica and chronicles the tremendous highs and lows the studio faced for five years as it worked to reboot its long-running God of War action game franchise.
Release date: May 10th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes
Watch it for free on YouTube.
