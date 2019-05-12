Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Huawei Watch GT Review
- Google Pixel 3a Review: A new Nexus
- GM plant in Oshawa to become test track for autonomous vehicles
- Vidéotron and partners bring 5G testing to Montreal
- Half of the 16 million Canadians who called government call centres did not get through
- Google Nest Hub smart display is coming to Canada
- Google shows off the next-generation of Assistant at I/O 2019
- Comp Bureau pushes CRTC in requesting more information on MVNO review research
- Canadian Tesla shuttle service Wroute suspends service
- Freedom Mobile security flaw leaks personal data of customers
- Huawei Canada will continue 5G research regardless of ban decision
- Huawei Mate X coming to Canada Q4 2019
- Carriers at risk of losing young customers due to connectivity issues
