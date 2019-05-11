More renders of Motorola One Vision turn up alongside a specs list

More renders and details about Motorola’s upcoming Android One device, called the ‘One Vision,’ have leaked.
Also known as the P40 in some markets, the One Vision sports a nearly edge-to-edge display with a small chin, and a display cutout for the front camera.
Additionally, the phone has a nice copper-coloured back plate and dual rear cameras.
According to the leak, one of the rear cameras is 48MP at f/1.7. Oddly, the leak lists 25MP and 5MP front cameras, both at f/2.0 despite the render only showing one selfie camera.
The display itself measures in a 6.3-inches, according to the leak, with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio.
On the inside, the leak says the One Vision will have a Samsung Exynos 9609 at 2.2GHz, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
A 3,500mAh battery powers the phone — a tad larger than past leaks, which pegged the battery at 3,290mAh.
Finally, the leak says the One Vision will measure in at 160.1mm x 71.2mm x 8.7mm. Additionally, it will weigh 180 grams.
Unfortunately, it’s still not clear if or when Motorola will release the device, or if it will come to Canada.
Source: SlashLeaks
