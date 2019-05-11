News
PREVIOUS|

More renders of Motorola One Vision turn up alongside a specs list

The phone will reportedly have a 48MP camera, 3,500mAh battery and 4GB RAM

May 11, 2019

2:54 PM EDT

0 comments

More renders and details about Motorola’s upcoming Android One device, called the ‘One Vision,’ have leaked.

Also known as the P40 in some markets, the One Vision sports a nearly edge-to-edge display with a small chin, and a display cutout for the front camera.

Additionally, the phone has a nice copper-coloured back plate and dual rear cameras.

According to the leak, one of the rear cameras is 48MP at f/1.7. Oddly, the leak lists 25MP and 5MP front cameras, both at f/2.0 despite the render only showing one selfie camera.

The display itself measures in a 6.3-inches, according to the leak, with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio.

On the inside, the leak says the One Vision will have a Samsung Exynos 9609 at 2.2GHz, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

A 3,500mAh battery powers the phone — a tad larger than past leaks, which pegged the battery at 3,290mAh.

Finally, the leak says the One Vision will measure in at 160.1mm x 71.2mm x 8.7mm. Additionally, it will weigh 180 grams.

Unfortunately, it’s still not clear if or when Motorola will release the device, or if it will come to Canada.

Source: SlashLeaks

Related Articles

News

May 11, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

2019 iPhone XR may have new lavender, green colours and dual rear cameras

News

Nov 24, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Leaks show Samsung’s Galaxy A8s with ‘Infinity-O’ display camera cut out

News

Apr 16, 2019

10:27 AM EDT

Leaked OnePlus 7 render shows design nearly identical to last year’s 6T

News

May 4, 2019

1:59 PM EDT

Leak says OnePlus 7 Pro could cost ₹49,999 — about $971 CAD

Comments