Samsung will use ‘HIAA’ technology to punch a hole in the S10’s display: report

The Galaxy S10 is rumoured to be Samsung’s upcoming, still-unannounced 2019 flagship smartphone.
Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, has unveiled a little more about the upcoming smartphone.
The Galaxy S10's Infinity-O screen laser hole punching technology is called "HIAA" (Hall In Active Area) by Samsung. This is Samsung's exclusive OLED screen technology. Samsung has exclusive technology for a certain period of time. pic.twitter.com/jWPXUgoAMl
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 21, 2018
According to the leaker, Samsung is using laser hole punching technology to create the display cutout in the ‘Infinity-O’ panel through a method the company calls HIAA (Hall in Active Area). Ice Universe says that Samsung has exclusive rights to this technology for an undetermined period.
Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S10 in February, according to the most recent rumours.
The Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, an Exynos 9820 processor in specific regions, with Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 865 being featured in the phone in North America, as well as up t0 a 6.7-inch display.
Source: Ice Universe
