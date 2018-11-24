Here are the Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3 Lite and Apple rumours from this past week

Below are the Samsung and Google smartphone leaks that surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from November 17th to November 23rd.
Samsung
Samsung will reportedly launch a Galaxy S10 variant with a 6.7-inch display and six cameras — two on the front and four on the rear. This large smartphone will also feature 5G connectivity and the still unannounced 855 Snapdragon processor.
Another recent rumour suggests that Samsung will call its upcoming foldable smartphone the “Samsung Galaxy Flex.” While previous rumours had indicated that the phone will launch as Galaxy X or Galaxy F, it seems that Samsung’s phone will use Flex branding instead.
At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch in black, white, yellow and green. The rumour indicates that Samsung will not sell all thecolour variants in all markets and that some will feature a gradient similar to the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T.
Another Galaxy S10 rumour suggests that one of the Galaxy S10 variants will feature a ceramic back. This ceramic device is likely the previously rumoured 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 variant. Additionally, the ceramic handset will be available in both black and white.
A new image shows the Google Pixel 3 Lite beside the Pixel 3. The image suggests that the Pixel 3 Lite will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 3, with a 5.56-inch IPS LCD display and 2,220 x 1,090-pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2,915mAh processor.
Apple
An Apple patent reveals that the company may be looking towards adding shifting colours, textured groove patterns and colour gradients to its upcoming phones.
LG
LG trademarked the ‘Flex,’ ‘Foldi,’ and ‘Duplex’ brand names. LG may use these brand names with the release of its upcoming foldable display smartphones.
Image Credit: Ben Geskin
