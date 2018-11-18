Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Microsoft Canada unveils its Black Friday deals [Read here]]
- Microsoft is releasing the LTE Surface Go in Canada [Read here]
- iPhone, iPad Crave subscribers can now download content to their devices [Read here]
- MacBook Air (2018) Review: An almost worthy successor [Read here]
- OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is out now, and it’s stunning [Read here]
- Google One storage plan options rolling out to Canadian users [Read here]
- In conversation with Uber’s Bo Young Lee [Read here]
- Lime recalling unsafe electric scooters in Waterloo [Read here]
- 83% of Canadians plan to shop online for the holidays [Read here]
- Toronto made $143 million advertising itself to be Amazon’s HQ2 location [Read here]
- Fizz Mobile to offer home internet, in addition to LTE wireless service [Read here]
- OCS receives over 220,000 legal cannabis orders [Read here]
