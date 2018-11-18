Finally, after discount after discount and several various Black Friday sales, Best Buy Canada has unveiled its tech deals that will be available on November 23rd. Here’s a roundup of what you can be ready for.
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year Premium Plus Plans + FREE $300.00 Gift Card (regular $129.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Apple iPhone X, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year Platinum Plans + FREE $100.00 Gift Card (regular $299.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Apple iPhone XR, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year Platinum Plans + FREE $150.00 Gift Card (regular $99.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Google Pixel 3, 64GB – $0.00 with select 2-year Ultra Plans + FREE $100.00 Gift Card (regular $99.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Samsung Galaxy S8 – $0.00 with select Medium Tab Activations + FREE $100.00 Gift Card (regular $439.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – $0.00 with select two-year Premium Plus Plans + FREE $250.00 Gift Card (regular $249.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $0.00 with select two-year Premium Plus Plans + FREE $150.00 Gift Card (regular $379.99)[November 23 to 26]
Smart Home
- Amazon Echo, 2nd Generation – $89.99 (regular $129.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Generation – $35.00 (regular $69.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Amazon Echo Plus, 2nd Generation – $149.99 with FREE A19 Smart Bulb – $149.99 (regular $199.99)
- August Bluetooth Smart Lock – $129.99 (regular $199.99)
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $70.00 (regular $90.00)
- Google Home – $89.99 (regular $179.99)
- Google Home Max – $399.99 (regular $499.99)
- Google Home Mini – $35.00 (regular $79.99)
- Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit with Dimmer Switch – $159.99 (regular $229.99)
- Philips Hue White & Colour A19 Starter Kit – $179.99 (regular $249.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro Bundle with Chime Pro – $238.99 + FREE Amazon Echo Dot (regular $358.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Yale Assure Touchscreen Bluetooth Smart Lock – $279.99 (regular $379.99)
- Google Wifi AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $299.99 (regular $399.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $49.99 (regular $69.99) [November 23 to 26]
Tablets, Computers
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 8GB – $39.99 (regular $59.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB – $69.99 (regular $99.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Apple iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi, 32GB – $379.99 (regularl$429.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi, 128GB – $379.99 (regular $529.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $1529.99 (regular $1729.99)
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (regular $999.99)
- HP 14″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $649.99 (regular $899.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 10″ with Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 S – $649.99 (regular $699.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1299.99 (regular $1649.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1189.99 with Purchase of Type Cover (regular $1529.99)[November 23 to 26]
Video Games, SD Cards, accessories
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $379.99 (regular $459.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $59.99 (regular $89.99) [November 23 to 25]
- PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller – $49.99 (regular $74.99)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle – $259.99 (regular $379.99)
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss Bundle – $249.99 (regular $379.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (regular $79.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Detective Pikachu (3DS) – $29.99 (regular $49.99) [November 23 to 25]
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- God of War (PS4) – $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- Pokémon Ultra Sun (3DS) – $29.99 (regular $49.99) [November 23 to 25]
- Soul Calibur VI (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Xbox One PUBG Wireless Controller – $64.99 (regular $79.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – $499.99 (regular $599.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC UHS-3 Memory Card – $19.99 (regular $49.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-3 Memory Card – $34.99 (regular $99.99)
- Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ Wireless Charger – $49.99 (regular $69.99)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3, Assorted – From $299.99 (regular from $369.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $199.99 (regular $249.99) [November 23 to 26]
- Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker – $79.99 (regular $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – $339.99 (regular $419.99)
- Skagen Hagen Connected Hybrid Smartwatch – $99.99 (regular $199.99)
TV
- Samsung 50″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $699.99 (regular $899.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $599.99 (regular $899.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $699.99 (regular $999.99)
- Sharp 43″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $299.99 (regular $699.99)
- Sharp 55″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $499.99 (regular $999.99)
- LG 55″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.0 Smart TV – $599.99 (regular $849.99)
- LG B8 55″ 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1899.99 (regular $2699.99)
- LG C8 55″ 4K HDR OLED webOS 4.0 Smart TV – $1999.99 (regular $3199.99)
- Sony X750F 65″ 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1199.99 (regular $1799.99)
- Sony X800E 55″ 4K LED HDR Android Smart TV – $999.99 (regular $1199.99)
- Sony X850F 65″ 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (regular $2199.99)
- Sony X900F 55″ 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (regular $1699.99)
- Sony X900F 65″ 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1999.99 (regular $2599.99)
- Toshiba 50″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $429.99 (regular $599.99)
- Toshiba 55″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $599.99 with Amazon Echo Dot (regular $699.99)
Audio
- Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (regular $249.99)
- JBL Free In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (regular $199.99)
- JBL Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $139.99 (regular $299.99)
- Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset – $79.99 (regular $99.99)
- Logitech G933 Wireless Gaming Headset – $129.99 (regular $199.99)
- Samsung 300W 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (regular $349.99)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Over-Ear Sound Isolating Headphones – $169.99 (regular $229.99)
- Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $219.99 (regular $249.99)[November 23 to 26]
- Sony 7.2 Channel Atmos Network AV Receiver – $499.99 (regular $799.99)
- Sony 300W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (regular $379.99)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $299.99 (regular $449.99)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset – $69.99 (regular $99.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $99.99 (regular $229.99)
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 2018 Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (regular $299.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ with Remote – $59.99 (regular $89.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – $179.99 (regular $329.99)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $229.99 (regular $269.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (regular $129.99)[November 23 to 27]
- Denon 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver – $399.99 (regular $749.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
