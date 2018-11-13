83 percent of Canadians plan to shop online for the holidays: poll

Eighty-three percent of Canadians plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping online, according to a new poll from Ebates Canada.
In its new Holiday Season 2018 Shopping Trends poll, the cashback website also found that Canadians plan to spend an average of $602 CAD, up from $570 in 2017.
Specifically, fifty percent of Canadians said they plan to shop on Black Friday, with 31 percent specifically noting that a good portion of this shopping will be done online. Meanwhile, 44 percent of Canadians said they plan to shop on Cyber Monday, with 33 percent of respondents also looking to do a good portion of this online.
The top three reasons for shopping online, according to respondents, is due to convenience (26 percent), availability for items not in stores (20 percent) and better prices (14 percent).
Finally, 61 percent of Canadians said they plan to buy electronics for Black Friday, while 67 percent intend to buy electronics on Cyber Monday.
Ebates Canada says it conducted the survey in October 2018 among a nationally representative sample of 1,022 Canadians.
Source: Ebates Canada
Comments