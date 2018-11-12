News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft is releasing the LTE Surface Go in Canada

The device can now truly get up and 'Go'

Nov 12, 2018

12:33 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft’s entry-level Surface Go tablet is getting even more portable now that the company is selling the version of the device that features LTE in Canada.

The tablet/laptop hybrid is scheduled to release on November 20th, and currently, Microsoft’s website says the LTE configuration is out of stock.

The only model that comes with LTE is the high-end version with 8GB of RAM, which comes to $879 CAD.

This new version of the Surface Go works exactly like other configurations of the tablet with the only new feature being LTE functionality, which means it may be underpowered for some users.

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

News

Oct 3, 2018

12:24 PM EST

Pocket-sized Surface is still on the way, says Microsoft’s head of devices

News

Oct 2, 2018

5:14 PM EST

Microsoft announces app mirroring, lets users open Android apps on Windows 10

News

Aug 3, 2018

10:13 AM EST

iFixit gives Microsoft’s new Surface Go 1 out of 10 repairability score

News

Aug 4, 2018

5:00 PM EST

Are you interested in the Microsoft Surface Go?

Comments