Microsoft Canada unveils its Black Friday deals

It’s the discount holiday season and the deals are aplenty, well at least retailers teasing Black Friday offers. Amazon Canada and Best Buy Canada have already unveiled its offering and now Microcost Canada is joining the party by teasing what it plans to offer.
Microsoft says that most of its Black Friday offers begin on Thursday, November 22nd but there are some that start as early as Thursday, November 15th. Here’s a roundup of what you can expect:
Starting 11/15:
- Xbox One S consoles – save $80 on Xbox One S bundles
- Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle for $229 (Save $150)
- Get Xbox Live Gold for $1 (Offer not valid for existing members)
Starting 11/16:
Starting 11/22:
- Surface Pro 6 (Intel i5/256GB SSD) and Black Type Cover only $1349 (Save $350)
- Surface Laptop 2, starting at $1049 (Save up to $350)
- Surface Go, starting at $479 (Save $50)
- Save $100 on Xbox One X
- Save $70 on Xbox One X bundles
- Save on select Xbox One games – Up to $50 off
- Xbox One controllers – Save $15
- $15 off Xbox Design Lab wireless controllers
- Dell Inspiron 15 with Full HD touchscreen and 1TB storage, now $599 (Save $300)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 2-in-1 with 14″ Full HD touchscreen for $349 (Save $180)
- Dell Gaming PC for only $749 (Save $300)
- Lenovo Flex 14″ 2-in-1 PC for only $649 (Save $400)
- Save up to 30% on select Kingston HyperX Cloud gaming headsets, starting at $49.99
- HP Head Mounted Display for $399 (Save $200)
- Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit for $129.99 (Save $45)
- LIFX smart lights are $20 off
- Save on select wireless Soundstream devices (Up to $65 off)
