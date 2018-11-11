News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft Canada unveils its Black Friday deals

Nov 11, 2018

3:03 PM EST

0 comments

Xbox Controller

It’s the discount holiday season and the deals are aplenty, well at least retailers teasing Black Friday offers. Amazon Canada and Best Buy Canada have already unveiled its offering and now Microcost Canada is joining the party by teasing what it plans to offer.

Microsoft says that most of its Black Friday offers begin on Thursday, November 22nd but there are some that start as early as Thursday, November 15th. Here’s a roundup of what you can expect:

Starting 11/15:

Starting 11/16:

Starting 11/22:

Starting 11/23:

Related Articles

News

Nov 9, 2018

7:00 PM EST

Original ‘Crackdown’ is available for free on the Xbox One

Reviews

Nov 9, 2018

4:41 PM EST

Surface Laptop 2 Review: An easy purchase that compromises on connectivity

News

Nov 10, 2018

9:02 AM EST

Microsoft will host a special Inside Xbox episode for X018

Comments