Google One storage plan options rolling out to Canadian users

Mountain View search giant Google has formally rebranded its Google Drive cloud storage plans to Google One in Canada.
While the company’s online cloud storage platform Google Drive remains unchanged, users now have the option of purchasing 200GB of storage, as well as a new 2TB plan that costs the same $13.99 CAD per month as the older 1TB Google Drive plan.
The cost of the 10TB, 20TB and 30TB plans have stayed the same.
Overall, the Google One plan purchasing experience is almost identical to Google Drive’s. Users simply select their preferred storage option and Google processes the payment and updates user storage limits accordingly.
Google One does provide users with dedicated phone and chat support, as well as 24/7 email support, meaning that individual users have access to more direct help if necessary.
Google announced plans to rebrand Google Drive to Google One in May 2018. U.S. users were the among the first to be able to access Google’s new One platform in August 2018.
