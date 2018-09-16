News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 16, 2018

7:48 AM EDT

iPhone XR lineup

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, six months later [Read here]
  • Pro-gamer ‘missharvey’ talks Canada’s growing esports industry [Read here]
  • OnePlus teases new smartphone, shows off in-display fingerprint sensor tech [Read here]
  • Videotron beta-testing new Fizz brand in Quebec, Ottawa region [Read here]
  • Apple Watch Series 4 Hands-on: The biggest update yet [Read here]
  • iPhone XR Hands-on: Apple’s entry-level smartphone is back [Read here]
  • Uber announces $200 million investment to launch engineering hub in Toronto [Read here]
  • Telus launches ‘Platinum’ tier wireless rate plan [Read here]
  • iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Hands-on: Apple’s giant new smartphone [Read here]
  • Apple announces iOS 12 will launch on September 17 [Read here]
  • CBC rebrands over-the-top streaming service to ‘CBC Gem’ [Read here]
  • Kobo’s Clara HD is the company’s best e-reader yet [Read here]
  • Rogers, Bell, Telus return to CRTC with revised low-cost, data-only plans [Read here]
  • Microsoft relocates Canadian HQ to Toronto, renews investments in Canada [Read here]
  • Galaxy S10 rumored to use Qualcomm’s newest in-display fingerprint scanner [Read here]
  • Rogers introduces new ‘Ultra’ wireless rate plan [Read here]
  • Contest: Win a BlackBerry KEY2! [Read here]

