CBC rebrands over-the-top streaming service to ‘CBC Gem’

The ad-free version of the service will continue to cost $4.99 per month

Sep 12, 2018

10:53 AM EDT

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is rebranding its over-the-top streaming service.

Dubbed ‘CBC Gem,’ the premium, ad-free service will continue to cost $4.99 per month.

CBC president Catherine Tait used the September 12th, 2018 Content Canada forum in Toronto to announce the rebrand.

According to tweets posted by Marcia Douglas — the director of business affairs and digital at the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) — CBC Gem will feature content from independent producers, other broadcasters, as well as existent CBC content.

CBC Gem will also serve French-language content for children living in the Corporation’s English-language markets.

The CBC’s streaming service will reportedly launch before the end of 2018.

Tait also reportedly announced that the CBC is launching a new strategic plan sometime before March 2019.

The CBC officially launched its streaming service in April 2018.

The premium version of the platform provided users with access to full, ad-free seasons of CBC programming, as well as 14 local CBC television channels live and the CBC News Network cable news channel.

Source: Twitter

