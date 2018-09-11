Rogers to introduce ‘Ultra’ wireless rate plan on September 12th

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is set to introduce a new rate plan tier on September 12th, 2018.
Dubbed ‘Ultra,’ the new plan tier reduces upfront device costs by up to $250, but increases costs by $10 more per month when compared to select two-year Premium+ plans.
For example, a phone that currently costs $299 upfront on a $100/1GB two-year Premium+ plan, could cost $49 upfront on a $110/1GB two-year Ultra plan.
Rogers has yet to reveal the actual pricing for specific devices on the new Ultra plan, but the carrier said that subscribers can save up to $250 off the upfront cost of “select iconic devices.”
The new tier will be available in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta — incidentally, the four provinces where Freedom Mobile currently operates — and is expected to arrive in Atlantic Canada and the Prairies sometime soon.
“We know that many of our customers want to get their hands on the latest smartphones, but sometimes the upfront cost is a barrier for them,” said Brent Johnston, president of wireless at Rogers Communications.
“Our new Ultra tier gives customers more choice and flexibility so they can get the iconic devices they want for as low as $0 upfront.”
News of the new rate plan comes almost two months after Rogers confirmed to MobileSyrup that it planned on launching a new ‘Ultra Tab’ pricing structure in Quebec.
The Ultra Tab topped the carrier’s Premium+ Tab as the highest-priced plan tier.
Rogers is currently Canada’s largest wireless service provider, with approximately 10,626,000 subscribers as of the carriers Q2 2018 financial quarter.
Update 11/09/2018 12:25pm ET: Story updated to reflect that Ultra tier pricing has yet to be confirmed.
