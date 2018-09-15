Are you ready for all of October’s mobile announcements?

While Apple announced its trio iPhones this month, the rest of the mobile world has saved their big smartphone launches for October.
Here’s a rundown of all of October’s announcements.
Microsoft is holding its Surface event on October 2nd in New York City. It will take place at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
The following day, LG will announce the V40 ThinQ at 5pm ET / 2pm PT in New York City. Rumours indicate that it will be the first handset to feature a triple rear-facing camera and a dual selfie shooter on the front.
Google will announce its Pixel 3 series on October 9th. This event will also take place in New York City, at 11am ET/8am PT. Alongside the Pixel 3, the company is expected to reveal two Pixelbooks, one that functions like the 2017 Pixelbook and another with a detachable display.
The following day, Samsung will host “A Galaxy Event,” where it will show off a device that will be “4x the fun.” It’s unclear what this means exactly. However, this can indicate the phone will feature 4x optical zoom, 4x hybrid zoom or four cameras.
Six days later, Huawei will announce the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in London. It appears the Mate 20 will sport a waterdrop-style notch similar to the Essential Phone. Huawei hasn’t said when the event will start.
That’s it for all of the known events going on in October.
However, rumours indicate that Razer will launch a new handset on October 10th. Leaks indicate that the Razer Phone 2 will share the same design as the original Razer Phone.
Lastly, reports from CNET indicate that OnePlus will launch its upcoming smartphone in October, as well. The Chinese company confirmed it will get rid of the headphone jack in its upcoming phone and that it will sport in-display fingerprint sensor technology called ‘Screen Unlock.’ Additionally, the rumoured OnePlus 6T will reportedly feature a waterdrop notch and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.
So, October is looking quite busy, are you excited for any of the abovementioned phones? Or is Apple’s iPhone XS the handset you’ve been waiting for?
