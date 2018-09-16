Hole.io is a city eating game with a competitive twist [Game of the Week]

Hole.io is a cool mobile game that follows in the vain of Katamari Damacy, but rather than rolling onto things and getting bigger, players are instead asked to force items to fall into the hole by sliding it underneath them.

A regular match is usually very competitive with each of the seven players trying to create the largest hole. Each player does this by attempting to eat the most objects. Smaller items reward players with a single point, but larger structures like buildings and cars are worth a lot more. The more points a player earns, the larger their hole becomes.

Players drag their hole around letting objects that are smaller than its diameter fall into it. Players can even suck up smaller holes if they overlap each other.

Each classic match lasts for two minutes, so players need to bulk up fast. Battle mode continues until there is only one player left. Solo Run makes players attempt to eat everything on the map in two minutes, and the last game mode is local multiplayer over Bluetooth.

There are 21 different skins for users to unlock to give their hole a bit of personality. Some are easy to unlock, like the Heart that becomes available when users log in two days in a row. Others are a lot harder. The Vortex, for example, doesn’t unlock until the player gets ten kills in Classic mode.

One of the interesting things about the game is the first time you open it presents a screen that breaks down what users permissions the app needs and why. This is a modern level of transparency that isn’t offered by a lot of apps. Users can also adjust their permissions later on in the settings.

The game is free to download, but users can pay $3.99 to get rid of the adds. To learn more about the nuances of how to be the best at the game check out the FAQ here.

Users can download Hole.io on iOS here, Android here and on the web here.