Canada might have a brand new carrier looking to offer residents of Quebec and parts of Ottawa wireless service.
Dubbed ‘Fizz,’ the carrier’s website claims that it’s a “new kind of mobile provider that runs on a lightning-quick LTE network, but without the frills, fees and extras.”
“We think life should be filled with good surprises, never sad ones,” reads an excerpt from the Fizz website.
“That’s why we give control to our users. They only pay for what they need.”
While the carrier’s website has little information about network download and upload speeds, Fizz claims to be able to offer speeds “as high as 150Mbps.”
The carrier’s network is currently in beta for the next three months. Residents of Quebec and the Ottawa region can sign up to become beta testers.
The website states that anyone interested in participating in the carrier’s beta program simply requires a mobile phone and a credit card. Beta testers will be able to port over their phone numbers.
“With Fizz there are never any penalties for switching, but, to avoid surprise fees from your current provider you’ll want to double check your contract and balance with them before you start,” reads an excerpt from the Fizz website.
If beta testers are displeased with Fizz’s service, they can leave at any time “without any consequences.”
Once the three-month beta period is over, Fizz will begin charging “regular rates…which will still be among the most competitive on the market.”
It’s worth noting that the carrier doesn’t operate any retail stores, claiming to be “completely digital.”
The federal government’s Canadian Trademarks Database states that Fizz filed for a trademark on April 18th, 2018. The company’s trademark was formalized on April 24th, 2018.
Fasken, a Montreal-based law firm, is listed as an interested party.
For what it’s worth, the company does have a Facebook page, though the only activity so far is a September 12th, 2018 post that links back to the company’s website.
MobileSyrup has submitted an application to participate in Fizz’s beta test program. This story will be updated with additional information, if any becomes available.
Competing with incumbent giants
While there’s little information available about the new Fizz carrier, if the company is actually able to provide the service it claims, it will face stiff competition from the Big Three’s existing low-cost, digital-only flanker brands.
Rogers-owned Chatr Mobile, Telus-owned Public Mobile and Bell-owned Lucky Mobile all operate in Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa.
As such, any newcomer attempting to break into the market will serve as a direct competitor to the low-cost flanker brands maintained by Canada’s three largest carriers.
That’s to say nothing of the fact that Quebecor-owned Videotron — a regional carrier that offers incredibly competitive plans when compared to the national incumbents — is one of the most popular wireless service providers in Quebec.
