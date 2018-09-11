News
Contest: Win a BlackBerry KEY2!

Sep 11, 2018

9:13 PM EDT

The TCL Communications-made BlackBerry KEY2 is widely available across Canada and brings back the famous physical QWERTY keyboard.

While you can purchase one from a carrier for about $870, we suggest you save your hard-earned money for a couple weeks and enter our contest!

Besides its signature QWERTY keyboard, the KEY2 features a 4.5-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, for the first time on a BlackBerry Mobile device, the KEY2 features dual rear-facing cameras.

All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube and leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the BlackBerry KEY2.

This contest closes September 30th, 2018.

