Contest: Win a BlackBerry KEY2!

The TCL Communications-made BlackBerry KEY2 is widely available across Canada and brings back the famous physical QWERTY keyboard.
While you can purchase one from a carrier for about $870
Besides its signature QWERTY keyboard, the KEY2 features a 4.5-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3,500mAh battery. Additionally, for the first time on a BlackBerry Mobile device, the KEY2 features dual rear-facing cameras.
