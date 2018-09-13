Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched a new ‘Platinum’ wireless rate plan tier.
Documents obtained by MobileSyrup explained that Canada’s third-largest carrier’s newest plan tier is available in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces.
It’s worth noting that Telus’s newest plan tier is “an expansion of the existing platinum tier already in place in Quebec.”
“Eligible customers will now have additional device subsidy available to them to use towards iconic devices such as the Samsung Note and iPhone X,” reads an excerpt from documents obtained by MobileSyrup.
That additional subsidy appears to be up to an additional $250 off existing Premium+ plan subsidies.
For instance, subscribers need to pay $550 upfront if they want to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on a two-year Premium+ plan. However, users only need to pay $300 upfront if they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on a Platinum plan.
According to the Telus website, new Platinum plans also appear to be $10 more expensive than their Premium+ equivalents, and are available for both existing customers and new activations.
Telus documents also seem to suggest that existing Canada-U.S. and Canada-China plans will cost $10 more when bundled with a Platinum plan.
Telus’s newest rate plan tier comes exactly one day after Canada’s largest carrier Rogers announced its new ‘Ultra’ wireless rate plan.
Much like Telus’s Platinum tier, Ultra plans are $10 more expensive than their Premium+ counterparts.
Now that both Rogers and Telus have announced new rate plan tiers, there’s little doubt that Canada’s second-largest carrier Bell will follow suit with its own addition.
