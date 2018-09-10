OnePlus teases new smartphone, shows off in-display fingerprint sensor tech

After weeks of rumours and leaked images, OnePlus has started its teasing its next smartphone, a device that will presumably be called the OnePlus 6T.
The company’s official Twitter account shared a GIF that appears to show the OnePlus 6T’s in-display fingerprint sensor interface.
“Incoming: Top Secret Message…,” wrote OnePlus in the accompanying message.
Incoming: Top Secret Message… pic.twitter.com/84d9ymNBQW
— OnePlus (@oneplus) September 10, 2018
OnePlus confirmed its next smartphone will feature the tech, in an email statement issued to CNET:
“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”
The OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845, a new teardrop-shaped display notch, as well as 5G support. With the company officially teasing its next phone, OnePlus is likely to announce it sometime in the near future.
Source: OnePlus
