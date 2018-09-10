News
PREVIOUS

OnePlus teases new smartphone, shows off in-display fingerprint sensor tech

OnePlus confirmed its next phone will feature the technology, in a separate email statement to CNET

Sep 10, 2018

9:27 AM EDT

0 comments

The OnePlus 6 in Silk White

After weeks of rumours and leaked images, OnePlus has started its teasing its next smartphone, a device that will presumably be called the OnePlus 6T.

The company’s official Twitter account shared a GIF that appears to show the OnePlus 6T’s in-display fingerprint sensor interface.

“Incoming: Top Secret Message…,” wrote OnePlus in the accompanying message.

OnePlus confirmed its next smartphone will feature the tech, in an email statement issued to CNET:

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

The OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845, a new teardrop-shaped display notch, as well as 5G support. With the company officially teasing its next phone, OnePlus is likely to announce it sometime in the near future.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2018

1:18 PM EDT

OnePlus 6T will reportedly launch in October

News

Aug 19, 2018

5:04 PM EDT

Are you interested in any of the smartphones coming out this fall/winter?

News

Sep 4, 2018

10:20 AM EDT

Leaked OnePlus 6T packaging shows teardrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor

News

Sep 8, 2018

2:01 PM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy F, OnePlus 6T and iPhone XS Max leaks from last week

Comments