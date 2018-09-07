SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 177: iPhone Xtra Small Maxx

Sep 7, 2018

10:10 AM EDT

iPhone X

This week on the SyrupCast MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, along with freelance tech reporter Josh McConnell and MacRumors tech reporter Joe Rossigno, discuss what they expect to see at Apple’s upcoming September 12th fall hardware event.

As far as leaks go, we will almost certainly catch a glimpse of the rumoured iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The team also expects to see the Apple Watch Series 4, a new version of Apple’s smartwatch that’s tipped to feature a larger display and smaller bezels.

Further, the team doesn’t think that the new MacBook Air will debut at next week’s event. A bold prediction is that Apple could hold an additional keynote in October like the company did back in 2016 to reveal a revamped MacBook Air and new version of the iPad Pro.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Total runtime: 35:23
iPhone XS: 2:00
Apple Watch 4: 16:20
Macbook Air: 21:10
Shoutouts: 29:14

Igor shouts out Daniel Bader and his wife and their new baby. Patrick brings back the ‘Switch Minute’ and shoutouts Into The Breach. Josh’s shoutout this week is to National Cheese Pizza Day. And finally, Joe shouts out everyone living in the ‘905’.

